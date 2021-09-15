SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after buying an additional 442,242 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.59. 721,548 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.36.

