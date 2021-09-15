SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $245.02. 60,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,044. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.