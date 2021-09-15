SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,936 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.62. 33,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.