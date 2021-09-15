SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,725,000 after buying an additional 11,324,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 45,686.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,639,000 after buying an additional 1,203,393 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,202,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after buying an additional 1,190,951 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,035,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,201,000.

IXG traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,946. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.35. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

