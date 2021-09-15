SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $13,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

SCHB stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.02. 19,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,992. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

