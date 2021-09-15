SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,714. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

