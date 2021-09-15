SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

BLV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.86. 5,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.58. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

