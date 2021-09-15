SigFig Wealth Management LLC Takes $6.11 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $67.58. 70,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,185. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

