SigFig Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,762 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $139,136,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 639,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13,055.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 510,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,802,000 after purchasing an additional 506,431 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.75. 28,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,408. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

