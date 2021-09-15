Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded up 52.8% against the dollar. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $7,417.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00064559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00151448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.62 or 0.00805307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047033 BTC.

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

