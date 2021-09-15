Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMWB. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.91. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.