Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 396.6% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Singapore Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

SGAPY opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. Singapore Telecommunications has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

