Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Trading Down 5.8%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.72. 3,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 178,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

OMIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $84,717,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $20,772,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

