SingularityNET Hits Market Capitalization of $393.69 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 3% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $393.69 million and $10.26 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00066432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00145732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.76 or 0.00838448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046335 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

