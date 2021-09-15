Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPQQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPQQ)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.57. Approximately 104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.