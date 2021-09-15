SiteOne Landscape Supply’s (SITE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $237.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.57. 485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $110.41 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,816 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,329. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

