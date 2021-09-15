SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Trading Up 15.4%

Shares of SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) were up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 11,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 57,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

About SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ)

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers; and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SITO Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITO Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.