SIX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $230,511.00 (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. SIX has a total market capitalization of $17.99 million and approximately $230,511.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SIX has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00074859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00125405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00186962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.11 or 0.07501035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,334.89 or 1.00179858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.81 or 0.00892916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

SIX Profile

SIX was first traded on June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . The official website for SIX is six.network . The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

SIX Coin Trading

