Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €150.00 ($176.47) target price from equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Sixt in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €121.33 ($142.75).

Sixt stock opened at €114.50 ($134.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €115.23. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 48.93. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a fifty-two week high of €132.60 ($156.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

