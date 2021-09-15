SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.70

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 7288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SJM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

