SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $549.33 million and $89.66 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

