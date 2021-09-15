Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 71,987 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,571 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,987 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $22,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $34,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO stock opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $106.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average of $97.52.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.