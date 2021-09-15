Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.22% of Polaris worth $18,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PII. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 13,165.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 681,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Polaris by 2,858.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after buying an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 816.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after buying an additional 377,256 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 1,881.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after buying an additional 291,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.32. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PII. Truist reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

