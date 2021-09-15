Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,500 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.17% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $16,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $1,793,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $237.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.90 and its 200-day moving average is $203.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.