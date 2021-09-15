Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 830,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.71% of Realogy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realogy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Realogy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,724,000 after purchasing an additional 509,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realogy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 171,180 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Realogy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 665,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Realogy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 76,719 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realogy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.75. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

