Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $159.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,726 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

