Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $356.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.26 and its 200-day moving average is $320.40. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $174.70 and a 12 month high of $364.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.61.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

