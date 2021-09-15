Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $19,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 13.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,407,000 after purchasing an additional 45,778 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 231,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $16,135,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 116,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.37.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.