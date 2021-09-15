Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of PulteGroup worth $16,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

