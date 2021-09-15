Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,887 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $21,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $1,557,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,260 shares of company stock worth $39,392,289 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.99. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

