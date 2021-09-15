Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average is $76.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

