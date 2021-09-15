Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.27% of Crocs worth $19,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth $89,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CROX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Shares of CROX opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

