Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 174.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,547 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 63,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

