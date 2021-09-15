Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $14.33 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $834.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $832.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $760.82. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 219.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

