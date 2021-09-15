Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $14.65 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,958 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. decreased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $132.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.97. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

