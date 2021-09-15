Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $14.98 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $260.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.72 and a 200 day moving average of $246.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

