Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $16.29 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,368 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $16,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,299,000. South State Corp boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 187,373 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,632,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 48,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

