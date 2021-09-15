Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $18.04 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $188.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.96. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

