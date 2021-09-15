Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $19.81 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $761.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $764.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $699.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.