Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.16% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $14,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,752,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX stock opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.