Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,523 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.12% of Ally Financial worth $21,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.