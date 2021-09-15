Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,692 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.14% of Molina Healthcare worth $20,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 141.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $689,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $2,138,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $262.05 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $283.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.48 and a 200-day moving average of $250.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.95.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

