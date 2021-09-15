Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 182,087 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 317.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,390 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,087 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $22,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

NYSE:CM opened at $114.79 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $121.11. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

