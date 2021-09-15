Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 5,346 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 101.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 98,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after buying an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,563.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,593.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,477.12. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,567.06.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

