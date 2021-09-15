Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 57,957 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,957 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.27% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $17,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $135.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.81.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

