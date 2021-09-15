Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 766 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of Pool worth $16,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pool by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Pool by 16.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,933,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Pool by 7.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 350,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,694,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $474.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.81. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.38 and a fifty-two week high of $500.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

