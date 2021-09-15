Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 52,321 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Insulet worth $18,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

PODD stock opened at $294.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -639.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.72. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $213.51 and a 1 year high of $309.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.