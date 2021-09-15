Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $240.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.60. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.81 and a 12 month high of $246.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

