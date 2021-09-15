Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 102 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Booking by 62.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 21.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Booking by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Booking by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,328.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,208.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,285.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

