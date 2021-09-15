Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 10,967 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,967 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of ResMed worth $20,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ResMed by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,214,000 after purchasing an additional 136,395 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in ResMed by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD opened at $292.28 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.01 and a 200-day moving average of $230.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,010 shares of company stock worth $13,018,954. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.